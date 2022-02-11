Crown (NYSE:CCK) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $140.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $110.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CCK. Truist Financial upped their price target on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crown from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $134.57.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $115.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. Crown has a 1-year low of $94.11 and a 1-year high of $118.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.15.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Crown announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Crown during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Crown during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

