CropperFinance (CRP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $753,514.00

CropperFinance (CURRENCY:CRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. One CropperFinance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CropperFinance has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and $753,514.00 worth of CropperFinance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CropperFinance has traded 39.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001883 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00046991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001184 BTC.

CropperFinance Coin Profile

CropperFinance (CRYPTO:CRP) is a coin. CropperFinance’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,131,000 coins. CropperFinance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling CropperFinance

