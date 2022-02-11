Critical Review: MP Materials (NYSE:MP) versus Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR)

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) and MP Materials (NYSE:MP) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Westwater Resources alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Westwater Resources and MP Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westwater Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A MP Materials 0 1 8 0 2.89

MP Materials has a consensus target price of $45.44, suggesting a potential upside of 16.43%. Given MP Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MP Materials is more favorable than Westwater Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.8% of Westwater Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of MP Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Westwater Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.7% of MP Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Westwater Resources and MP Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwater Resources N/A N/A -$23.57 million N/A N/A MP Materials $134.31 million 51.65 -$21.83 million $0.67 58.25

MP Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Westwater Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Westwater Resources and MP Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwater Resources N/A -18.76% -17.84% MP Materials 40.06% 12.49% 6.87%

Risk and Volatility

Westwater Resources has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MP Materials has a beta of 3.39, meaning that its stock price is 239% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MP Materials beats Westwater Resources on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Westwater Resources Company Profile

Westwater Resources, Inc. is an explorer and developer of mineral resources. It is focused on developing a battery graphite business in the state of Alabama. The firm’s battery-materials projects include the Coosa Graphite and its associated Coosa Graphite Deposits located in east-central Alabama. The company was founded by Raymond Larson in 1977 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers neodymium and praseodymium that are rare earth elements, which in combination form neodymium-praseodymium. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Westwater Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwater Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.