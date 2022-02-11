Critical Comparison: MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) & Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS)

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) and Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MSCI and Diginex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSCI $2.04 billion 21.99 $725.98 million $8.70 62.66 Diginex $290,000.00 238.33 -$125.33 million N/A N/A

MSCI has higher revenue and earnings than Diginex.

Risk & Volatility

MSCI has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diginex has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MSCI and Diginex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSCI 0 1 4 0 2.80 Diginex 0 1 1 0 2.50

MSCI presently has a consensus target price of $653.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.79%. Diginex has a consensus target price of $15.21, indicating a potential upside of 759.04%. Given Diginex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Diginex is more favorable than MSCI.

Profitability

This table compares MSCI and Diginex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSCI 35.53% -220.58% 17.18% Diginex N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.6% of MSCI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of Diginex shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of MSCI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MSCI beats Diginex on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc. engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss. The Index segment involves in the index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution and portfolio management content, applications and services. The ESG segment offers products and services that help institutional investors understand how ESG factors can impact the long-term risk of investments. The Real Estate segment includes research, reporting, market data and benchmarking offerings that provide real estate performance analysis for funds, investors and managers. The Burgiss segment provides investment decision support tools for private capital. The company was founded by Andrew Thomas Rudd in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Diginex

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk. It also provides asset management services under the Bletchley Park Asset Management name; and EQONEX Capital that assists issuers seeking to access global capital markets through the issuance of either paper securities or digital securities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

