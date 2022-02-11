Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the lowest is ($0.67). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.59). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($2.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 5,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $136,825.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 7,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $200,847.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,206 shares of company stock worth $971,585 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 65.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 89,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,593,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,885,000 after buying an additional 426,878 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $898.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.50. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $28.95.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

