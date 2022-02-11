Cricut Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 10,193 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,140% compared to the typical volume of 822 call options.

CRCT stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.88. Cricut has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Cricut had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $260.09 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Cricut will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 7,700 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $200,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 1,952 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.54 per share, with a total value of $45,950.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,417,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,182,204 and sold 131,449 shares valued at $3,336,876.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cricut by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 72,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 45,219 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new position in Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at $1,514,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at $596,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cricut by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 22,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.39% of the company’s stock.

CRCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

