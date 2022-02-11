Cricut Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 10,193 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,140% compared to the typical volume of 822 call options.
CRCT stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.88. Cricut has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36.
Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Cricut had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $260.09 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Cricut will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cricut by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 72,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 45,219 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new position in Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at $1,514,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at $596,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cricut by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 22,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.39% of the company’s stock.
CRCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.71.
About Cricut
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
