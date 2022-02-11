Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang Sells 4,000 Shares

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $17,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

David Tzat-Kin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $16,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $15,920.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $16,360.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $18,160.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $19,160.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $9,780.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $9,240.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $10,440.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $9,700.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $10,080.00.

NASDAQ CXDO opened at $4.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.97 million, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average is $5.35. Crexendo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Crexendo had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $8.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXDO. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crexendo in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crexendo in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Crexendo in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 11.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 86.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

CXDO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Crexendo in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

