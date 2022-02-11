Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target Raised to C$5.00

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy to C$4.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.55.

Shares of TSE CR opened at C$3.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$515.30 million and a P/E ratio of 2.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.88 and a 52-week high of C$3.91.

In other Crew Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.03 per share, with a total value of C$75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,551,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,700,417.79.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

