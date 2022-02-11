Credits Trading Down 27.1% This Week (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Credits has a market capitalization of $11.59 million and approximately $397,804.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Credits has traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0519 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005856 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000229 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

