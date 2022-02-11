Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$5.25 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on YRI. Peel Hunt decreased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. CSFB set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$57.66.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

YRI opened at C$5.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07.

In related news, Director Peter Marrone sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total transaction of C$522,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,092,112 shares in the company, valued at C$10,920,824.64.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.