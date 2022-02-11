Credit Suisse Group Raises Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Price Target to GBX 2,100

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,950 ($26.37) to GBX 2,100 ($28.40) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CMPGY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,800 ($24.34) to GBX 1,950 ($26.37) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Compass Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,357.67.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Shares of CMPGY stock opened at $24.86 on Monday. Compass Group has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.1685 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.