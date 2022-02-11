Credit Suisse Group Lowers Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target to $288.00

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $306.00 to $288.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MSI. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $269.18.

MSI opened at $221.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $250.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.71. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $173.79 and a one year high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 43.71%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

