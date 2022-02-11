Credit Suisse Group Increases Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $186.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $184.00 to $186.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 target price on Eaton in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $175.89.

ETN opened at $154.79 on Monday. Eaton has a 52-week low of $121.46 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.87.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,478,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,720,000 after acquiring an additional 213,582 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,193,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,025,000 after acquiring an additional 109,918 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eaton by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,886,000 after purchasing an additional 274,249 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,039,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,580,000 after purchasing an additional 136,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,367,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

