Credit Suisse Group Cuts PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target to $164.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $166.00 to $164.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.80.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $168.37 on Friday. PepsiCo has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $177.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 623,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,768,000 after purchasing an additional 61,230 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 145,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,614,000 after purchasing an additional 14,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

