Credit Suisse Group Cuts PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target to $164.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $166.00 to $164.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.60% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.80.
NASDAQ PEP opened at $168.37 on Friday. PepsiCo has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $177.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 623,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,768,000 after purchasing an additional 61,230 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 145,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,614,000 after purchasing an additional 14,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.
