Credit Suisse AG Sells 7,539 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,539 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $4,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PPBI shares. Stephens lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $39.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.54. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.31 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

