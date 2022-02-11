Credit Suisse AG Sells 3,472 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,930 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Community Bank System by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $521,061.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CBU opened at $71.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $82.53. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.70.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.43%.

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

