Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110,223 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 249,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.66. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $15.91.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

