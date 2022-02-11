Credit Suisse AG Has $4.86 Million Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,028 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 122,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 25,430 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,646,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 33,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 791,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,703,000 after buying an additional 34,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

NYSE:FLO opened at $28.09 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.77%.

In other Flowers Foods news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.