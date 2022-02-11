Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $5,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Zillow Group by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,217,000 after buying an additional 15,970 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Zillow Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,106,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,590,000 after buying an additional 41,842 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Zillow Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 213,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,889,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,063,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Zillow Group by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,667,000 after buying an additional 14,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.36.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $47.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.01 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.59 and its 200 day moving average is $76.66. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.08 and a twelve month high of $212.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $1.03. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 392.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.