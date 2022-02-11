Credit Suisse AG Buys 81,052 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,052 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $5,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.8% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.6% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 29,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.73.

Shares of MLCO opened at $10.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $23.65.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.65 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

