Credit Suisse AG Acquires 38,373 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 10.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 389,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,373 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $5,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

VLY stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.18. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.63.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

VLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.15.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.