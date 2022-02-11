Cream (CRM) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $10.00

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 11th. Cream has a market capitalization of $19,384.77 and $10.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cream has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,817.97 or 0.99638257 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00065001 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.13 or 0.00256267 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00015761 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.40 or 0.00156848 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.29 or 0.00307848 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005548 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001284 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001446 BTC.

About Cream

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

