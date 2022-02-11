Coveo Solutions Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share (TSE:CVO)

Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Coveo Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the year. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Coveo Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Coveo Solutions in a report on Monday.

Shares of CVO stock opened at C$11.00 on Thursday. Coveo Solutions has a 1 year low of C$8.88 and a 1 year high of C$18.00.

