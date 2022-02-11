Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.73 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 32.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. Coursera’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Coursera updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Coursera stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,199,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,326. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.99.

In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $1,249,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shravan Goli sold 1,260 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $45,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,446 shares of company stock valued at $3,707,297 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 1,303.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 478.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after buying an additional 240,981 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 247.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 44,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 470.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after buying an additional 196,750 shares during the last quarter. 61.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coursera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Coursera from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Coursera from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.53.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

