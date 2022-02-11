CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Bought by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,648,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,308 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $227,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 910.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 59.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $69.84 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.78 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.25. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSGP. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.86.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

