Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) had its target price dropped by Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Corsair Gaming stock opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.53. Corsair Gaming has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $44.36.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $510.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.94 million. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 30.59%. Corsair Gaming’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 29.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,173,000 after buying an additional 604,448 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $22,830,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 110.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,297,000 after purchasing an additional 451,949 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 1,949.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 732,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after purchasing an additional 696,987 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 16.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,889,000 after purchasing an additional 77,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

