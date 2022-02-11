Cormark Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Bragg Gaming Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRAG)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRAG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Bragg Gaming Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. Cormark also issued estimates for Bragg Gaming Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.
Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.09). Bragg Gaming Group had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $15.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million.
NASDAQ:BRAG opened at $7.75 on Friday. Bragg Gaming Group has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $25.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.29.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Bragg Gaming Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the 4th quarter valued at $898,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $740,000. 2.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile
Bragg Gaming Group, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence services including semantic search, machine learning, and natural language processing. The firm offers ORYX Gaming, an innovative business to business gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator; and GiveMeSport, a sports media outlet.
