Cormark Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of TFI International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.32. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2024 earnings at $8.59 EPS.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.92.

TFII opened at $108.99 on Friday. TFI International has a 1 year low of $69.16 and a 1 year high of $120.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in TFI International by 619.2% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 405,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,459,000 after buying an additional 348,965 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,158,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TFI International by 528.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 225,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,295,000 after acquiring an additional 189,672 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 167,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,499,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

