CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23, Yahoo Finance reports. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Shares of CXW stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.69. 1,138,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,119. CoreCivic has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 30.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,346,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,985,000 after buying an additional 20,865 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 76.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 51,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 215,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

