CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.550-$1.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE CXW remained flat at $$9.69 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,119. CoreCivic has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 0.98.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreCivic will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 983,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,293,000 after acquiring an additional 491,567 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 51,333 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,346,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 20,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

