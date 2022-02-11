CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.550-$1.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE CXW remained flat at $$9.69 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,119. CoreCivic has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 0.98.
CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreCivic will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About CoreCivic
CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.
