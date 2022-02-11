Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Research analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Core Scientific stock opened at 10.51 on Friday. Core Scientific has a 52-week low of 5.82 and a 52-week high of 14.98.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific Holding Co provides customizable infrastructure and software solutions to customers for blockchain hosting and digital asset mining. Core Scientific Holding Co, formerly known as Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp., is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

