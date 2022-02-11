Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Research analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Core Scientific stock opened at 10.51 on Friday. Core Scientific has a 52-week low of 5.82 and a 52-week high of 14.98.
About Core Scientific
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Core Scientific (CORZ)
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.