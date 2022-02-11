Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in January

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CRZN remained flat at $$9.68 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 320,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,876. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRZN. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the second quarter worth $386,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the second quarter worth $485,000. Antara Capital LP purchased a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the second quarter worth $485,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the second quarter worth $1,455,000. 41.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

