Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 175.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 213,368 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $46,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Copart by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $128.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.15. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.92 and a 1 year high of $161.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.75.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. The business had revenue of $810.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

