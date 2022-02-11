Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.25.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of Copart stock traded down $7.13 on Friday, reaching $121.30. 2,094,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,440. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Copart has a twelve month low of $101.92 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.75.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. The firm had revenue of $810.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Copart will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,963,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,203,727,000 after purchasing an additional 654,826 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Copart by 7.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,924,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,529,000 after purchasing an additional 478,417 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Copart by 32.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,041,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,449,000 after buying an additional 1,472,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,989,000 after buying an additional 157,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Copart by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,575,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,154,000 after buying an additional 111,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

