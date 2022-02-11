Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTS shares. Berenberg Bank set a C$18.25 target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities set a C$13.00 price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. CIBC cut their price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Desjardins lifted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) to C$14.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of CVE CTS traded up C$0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$6.45. 854,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.75 and a twelve month high of C$6.80. The company has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -165.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.45.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

