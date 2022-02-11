Contrasting Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) & HRsoft (OTCMKTS:WSTM)

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) and HRsoft (OTCMKTS:WSTM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.9% of Fair Isaac shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Fair Isaac shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of HRsoft shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fair Isaac and HRsoft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fair Isaac 0 1 4 0 2.80 HRsoft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fair Isaac presently has a consensus price target of $561.17, indicating a potential upside of 8.58%. Given Fair Isaac’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Fair Isaac is more favorable than HRsoft.

Volatility and Risk

Fair Isaac has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HRsoft has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fair Isaac and HRsoft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fair Isaac 29.44% -403.65% 19.60% HRsoft N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fair Isaac and HRsoft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fair Isaac $1.32 billion 10.32 $392.08 million $13.60 38.00 HRsoft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fair Isaac has higher revenue and earnings than HRsoft.

Summary

Fair Isaac beats HRsoft on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management. The Scores segment consists of business-to-business scoring solutions and services, business-to-consumer scoring solutions and services including myFICO solutions for consumers, and associated professional services. The Decision Management Software segment comprises the analytic and decision management software tools, FICO decision management suite, and associated professional services. The company was founded by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac in 1956 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About HRsoft

HRSoft, Inc. engages in the provision of talent management software. Its products includes applicant tracking, compensation planning, total rewards, stay interview, performance management, and content management software. The company was founded by Michael Mullarkey on May 24, 1996 and is headquartered in Maitland, FL.

