Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Trading 6.5% Higher

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)’s share price traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.34 and last traded at $59.26. 107,866 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,667,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.66.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.93 and its 200 day moving average is $45.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In related news, Director Harold Hamm bought 117,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.33 per share, for a total transaction of $5,070,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $452,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 252,020 shares of company stock valued at $11,093,227. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $266,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,155 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,645,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $24,316,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,542,162 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,027,000 after purchasing an additional 488,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,530,000 after purchasing an additional 437,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

