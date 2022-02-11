Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) PT Raised to C$2,400.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its target price raised by research analysts at Raymond James from C$2,200.00 to C$2,400.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2,471.43.

Shares of CSU traded down C$50.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$2,126.36. The stock had a trading volume of 9,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,525. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of C$1,598.51 and a 12 month high of C$2,385.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.06 billion and a PE ratio of 107.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2,191.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2,144.44.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

