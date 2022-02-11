Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target Raised to C$2,400.00

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$2,200.00 to C$2,400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNSWF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,800.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.67.

OTCMKTS:CNSWF traded down $27.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,715.28. 303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,726.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,711.56. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of $1,252.50 and a 52-week high of $1,919.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

