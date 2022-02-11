Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $5,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the third quarter valued at $214,000. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $202.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $105.42 and a 12-month high of $208.48. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.16.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 20.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.00%.

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $423,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,150 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Concentrix Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.