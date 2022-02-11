Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $331.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:CMP traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.13. The stock had a trading volume of 624,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,333. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $47.10 and a one year high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.04 and its 200-day moving average is $61.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is presently -10.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMP. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 72.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 118.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

