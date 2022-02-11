Comparing OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) & Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH)

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) and Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OraSure Technologies and Arch Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OraSure Technologies $171.72 million 3.80 -$14.92 million ($0.15) -60.40 Arch Therapeutics $10,000.00 2,817.58 -$6.24 million N/A N/A

Arch Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OraSure Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares OraSure Technologies and Arch Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OraSure Technologies -4.61% -2.70% -2.35% Arch Therapeutics N/A N/A -141.62%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.7% of OraSure Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Arch Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of OraSure Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Arch Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

OraSure Technologies has a beta of -0.36, suggesting that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arch Therapeutics has a beta of -0.79, suggesting that its share price is 179% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for OraSure Technologies and Arch Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OraSure Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Arch Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

OraSure Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $13.83, suggesting a potential upside of 52.69%. Given OraSure Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe OraSure Technologies is more favorable than Arch Therapeutics.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices. The DNAG segment produces specimen collection kits that are used to collect, stabilize, transport, and store samples of genetic material for molecular testing in the consumer genetic, clinical genetic, academic research, pharmacogenomics, personalized medicine, microbiome, and animal genetics markets. The company was founded by Michael J. Gausling in May 2000 in and is headquartered in Bethlehem, PA.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and provision of hemostasis and sealant technology platform. Its product candidates include AC5 Devices, which designed to achieve hemostasis during surgical, wound, and interventional care. The company was founded by Rutledge Ellis-Behnke and Terrence W. Norchi on September 16, 2009 and is headquartered in Framingham, MA.

