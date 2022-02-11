Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) CEO T Heath Fountain Buys 4,000 Shares

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) CEO T Heath Fountain bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CBAN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.25. 53,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,529. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The company has a market cap of $249.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.35.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $29.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.12 million. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 13.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.44%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBAN. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,097,000. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,316,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,513,000 after acquiring an additional 434,874 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,960,000. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,389,000. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,272,000. Institutional investors own 37.42% of the company’s stock.

CBAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

