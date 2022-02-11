CoinEx Token (CET) Price Reaches $0.0586 on Major Exchanges

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. In the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $41.56 million and approximately $881,590.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0586 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00039436 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00102244 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token (CET) is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

