Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) Shares Purchased by Oracle Investment Management Inc.

Oracle Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Codiak BioSciences comprises approximately 1.4% of Oracle Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Oracle Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Codiak BioSciences were worth $11,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 101.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,385,000 after buying an additional 445,730 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 15,731 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,341,000 after acquiring an additional 147,614 shares during the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDAK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codiak BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Codiak BioSciences in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:CDAK opened at $4.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $27.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.05.

In other Codiak BioSciences news, insider Nicole Barna acquired 6,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $49,975.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

