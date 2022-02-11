CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Receives Market Perform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Shares of CNA stock opened at $47.61 on Monday. CNA Financial has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $49.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.18 and its 200 day moving average is $44.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNA Financial will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.37. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.34%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.