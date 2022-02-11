CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $244.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.95 and its 200-day moving average is $215.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. CME Group has a 52 week low of $179.69 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The firm has a market cap of $87.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total transaction of $1,020,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CME Group stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,790,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,311 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.89% of CME Group worth $1,313,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.38.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

