Clifford Walker Sells 819 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Clifford Walker sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total transaction of $68,583.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Clifford Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Clifford Walker sold 638 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $50,969.82.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $86.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.37. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.29%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POWI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised shares of Power Integrations from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 303,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,152,000 after purchasing an additional 59,485 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 208,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,335,000 after purchasing an additional 20,559 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,108,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,818,000 after buying an additional 197,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

