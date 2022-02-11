Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Major Shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp Buys 900 Shares

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $15,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 4th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 2,765 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $47,475.05.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 135,966 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $2,331,816.90.
- On Monday, January 31st, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 11,730 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $192,841.20.
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 8,836 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $157,015.72.
- On Friday, January 14th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 78,833 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.38 per share, with a total value of $1,370,117.54.
- On Wednesday, January 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 104,154 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $1,873,730.46.
- On Wednesday, November 17th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 21,287 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.42 per share, with a total value of $477,254.54.
- On Monday, November 15th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 24,400 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.47 per share, with a total value of $548,268.00.
- On Friday, November 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 15,600 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.51 per share, with a total value of $351,156.00.
- On Wednesday, November 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 32,830 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.07 per share, for a total transaction of $724,558.10.
Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $27.68. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.33.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Clearwater Analytics Company Profile
Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clearwater Analytics (CWAN)
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.