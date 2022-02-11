ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.03

Shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.03 and traded as low as $1.14. ClearSign Technologies shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 34,509 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ClearSign Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.01.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLIR. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 211.1% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 8.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

